A woman was arrested after driving the wrong way on US-10.
Bay County Central Dispatch started receiving calls about a vehicle traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of US-10 just after midnight on Dec. 23.
Michigan State Police troopers were able to deploy stock sticks in the driver’s path near the M-47 overpass, MSP said.
The driver ran over the sticks, disabling the vehicle.
The driver came to a stop near Flajole Road in Williams Township.
Deputies from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office made contact with the driver, a 39-year-old woman from Lansing, and she was arrested for operating while intoxicated.
“This should serve as a reminder that no matter what season we are in, drinking and drugged driving are illegal. This could have had a tragic ending; because of our cooperative efforts, lives were saved,” MSP said in a press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.