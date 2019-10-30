A woman was arrested after she hit her future mother-in-law with a car, ran her over, and then fled the scene, Mt. Pleasant Police said.
It happened in the 1900 block of Sweeney Street in Mt. Pleasant on Oct. 27.
The woman and her future mother-in-law got into a verbal argument, police said.
The future mother-in-law was standing outside of the vehicle window when the driver backed out quickly, hit her and ran her over, police said.
The driver then fled the scene, police said.
The driver was later arrested and the case remains under investigation.
The victim is expected to survive.
