A woman was arrested for allegedly driving drunk with children in the vehicle.
The woman, a 32-year-old from Dearborn Heights, was arrested about 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 11 in Roscommon County's Prudenville.
Prior to her arrest, Roscommon County Central Dispatch put out a "be on the lookout" for a possible impaired driver in the area. The vehicle was described as a Town and Country minivan bearing a Michigan registration plate, traveling all over the roadway on Roscommon Road, Michigan State Police said.
MSP troopers located the vehicle and followed it from the Next Door Food Store as it exited the parking area. Troopers noted the driver was having trouble keeping the vehicle in its lane of travel, MSP said.
Troopers then stopped the vehicle.
Police learned the driver did not have a valid Michigan operator's license as it was suspended. The woman had also been drinking and had children ages 6 and 8 in the vehicle, MSP said.
The woman failed field sobriety tests, MSP said.
She was arrested for operating while intoxicated - child endangerment (children under the age of 16), and driving while license suspended.
The children were turned over to the passenger, MSP said.
The woman was lodged in the Roscommon County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.