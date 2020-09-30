A 44-year-old Farwell woman was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and heroin on Sept. 29.
Michigan State Police troopers made a traffic stop for lane use violations about 1:30 p.m. near Ludington Drive in Farwell.
The investigation revealed the driver, the 44-year-old woman, was currently subject to a bond conditional release order out of Clare County.
The woman admitted to operating the vehicle without insurance, police said.
Troopers searched the driver's purse and located methamphetamine and suspected heroin.
Troopers then searched the vehicle and located open intoxicants, police said.
The woman was arrested and lodged in the Clare County Jail.
A 31-year-old male passenger was released at the scene.
