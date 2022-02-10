A woman has been charged with driving while impaired causing the death of a man police say she had a relationship with for several years.
Carrollton Township Police officers were sent to the 4400 block of N. Michigan Avenue for a possible domestic violence incident in progress at 10:36 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5.
When police arrived on the scene, they found a crash involving a pedestrian. The vehicle was traveling south on N. Michigan Avenue and struck a pedestrian who was walking south outside of the vehicle portion of the roadway, according to the preliminary investigation.
The victim of the crash, 31-year-old Deshawn Willie from Saginaw, did not appear to be breathing and officers started life-saving efforts, the Carrollton Township Police Department said. MMR took Willie to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The driver, 32-year-old Blanca Delgado from Carrollton Township, was arrested at the scene and lodged in the Saginaw County Jail. Police said Delgado and Willie were in a relationship for several years.
On Feb. 9, Delgado was arraigned on one charge of operating while impaired causing death, a 15-year felony. Delgado will be in court for a preliminary examination on Feb. 28 at 11:45 a.m.
