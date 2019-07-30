A 41-year-old Flint Township woman is in critical condition after she was struck by a pick-up truck while walking Tuesday morning.
It happened at 4:15 a.m. on S. Linden Road near Town Center Parkway in Flint Township.
A 60-year-old Flint Township man was driving a Chevrolet Silverado southbound on S. Linden when he struck the woman, Flint Township Police said.
Police said the woman was walking in the inside, left southbound lane of S. Linden Road when the crash happened.
The driver stopped at the scene and called 911, police said.
The woman was transported to a local hospital where she is in critical condition.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Police do not believe alcohol or drugs are a factor in the crash.
S. Linden Road was closed for several hours while crews investigated.
