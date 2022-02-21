A suspect accused of kidnapping a woman in Flint at gunpoint has been lodged in jail and is facing several charges.
Troopers responded to a 911 about the kidnapping of a woman in the city of Flint about 4:40 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 18.
A 34-year-old woman was being held against her will at gunpoint by a 42-year-old male suspect, according to the preliminary investigation. The suspect was driving a 2021 Chevrolet pickup truck around Flint and threatened to traffic the victim for sex, police said.
The victim’s boyfriend reported the incident to 911. He told troopers he was in the vehicle but was forced out of the truck, then shot at as he ran away after a disagreement about purchasing drugs from the suspect, Michigan State Police said.
The suspect’s vehicle was found less than an hour after the 911 call near the intersection of Pierson Road and Fleming Road. The suspect was uncooperative with troopers, but was taken into custody. The victim was recovered safely from the suspect’s vehicle, MSP said.
The suspect was lodged in the Flint City Jail on several felony counts including kidnapping, trafficking, unlawful imprisonment, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, assault with intent to murder, carrying a concealed weapon, felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, resisting and obstructing police and felony firearm.
No injuries were reported during this incident. The investigation is still ongoing. Michigan State Police were assisted by the Flint Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.