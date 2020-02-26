A Michigan man is behind bars after he allegedly kidnapped his ex-wife and held her at gunpoint.
It happened at the woman's home on Kidder Road in Lapeer County's Almont Township on Feb. 20.
Jerome Fahner, 51, is accused of breaking into the woman's home and holding her at gunpoint for six hours, Almont Police Chief Andrew Martin said.
At that point, the woman was able to get away and call for help, Martin said.
Fahner was arrested that evening.
He has since been arraigned on the following charges: kidnapping, armed robbery, first-degree home invasion, extortion, unlawful imprisonment, assault with a dangerous weapon, interfering with an electronic communication device, and seven counts of felony firearm.
Fahner is due back in court on March 6 for a probable cause conference.
The couple had been divorced for eight years, Martin said.
