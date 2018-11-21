She’s apparently on Santa’s naughty list, and police are asking for your help tracking her down.
Burton Police posted several pictures of a woman, possibly named Destiney.
The pictures, taken from a surveillance camera at a Verizon store, show the woman with a baby.
In a post on Facebook, police said, “Guess who is on Santa’s naughty list this year?”.
Police don’t say why they want to identify her, but ask that if you have any information to call Det. Abraham at 810-244-1540.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.