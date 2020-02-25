A 33-year-old woman was arrested after police say she shot into a drive-thru window after her order was not filled.
It happened at a drive-thru restaurant in the 3600 block of Corunna Road in the city of Flint about 2 a.m. on Feb. 15.
The suspect, who has been identified as 33-year-old Brittani Felton, was upset her order was not filled and fired one shot into the building, Flint Police said.
No one was hit by the bullet.
Felton then left the scene, police said.
Police were able to identify Felton with the help of surveillance video.
Felton has been charged with two counts of assault with intent to murder, and two counts of felony firearm.
She is due back in court on March 5 for a probable cause conference.
