A 67-year-old woman sustained minor injuries after police say she failed to yield and crashed into another car.
It happened about 12:35 a.m. at the intersection of Center and Lapeer in Burton on Friday, July 17.
The 67-year-old woman was driving a Pontiac Vibe south on Center Road. She attempted to turn left onto Lapeer Road, but failed to yield to a Cadillac Seville that was traveling north on Center Road, Burton Police Chief Brian Ross said.
The Seville was being driven by a 28-year-old woman.
The two vehicles crashed into each other, causing the Seville to lose control and crash into the Flex High School building, Ross said.
The driver of the Pontiac was taken to Genesys Hospital with minor injuries.
Police do not believe speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.
