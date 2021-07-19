Officers took a woman into custody after investigators say she shot a man she was in a fight with.
Police were sent to the 3100 block of Clement St. at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 17 for a man and woman fighting near the intersection.
Before officers arrived, the 39-year-old woman shot the 39-year-old man in the abdomen, according to the Flint Police Department. Police secured the woman and the firearm at the scene.
The man was listed in critical condition. Police say the man and woman were in a previous domestic relationship.
While the investigation continues, anyone with more information on this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
