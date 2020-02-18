Police were called to a Mid-Michigan home for reports of a woman who died, but it isn’t the cause of death that has investigators digging deeper into the case.
Owosso Police were called to Hiram Street on Feb. 3 after a woman and her husband reported the woman’s 76-year-old mother had died. The woman was being cared for by the couple.
When officers arrived, they suspected the woman had been dead for at least three weeks.
Investigators told TV5 the couple appeared to be doing things to try and mask the smell.
Investigators said there were no obvious signs of how the woman died, but it didn’t appear to be a homicide. Her death was also reported the same day her Social Security check was deposited.
Police are looking into whether there was a financial motive in not reporting her death earlier.
It could take four to six weeks for an autopsy to determine how she died.
