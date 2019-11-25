Two people were killed in a wrong-way crash on I-75 in Genesee County, and alcohol is believed to be a factor.
Grand Blanc Township Police started getting calls about a vehicle going southbound in the northbound lanes of I-475 at around 10:53 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 25. The driver was southbound on Robert T. Longway Boulevard, and continued into Grand Blanc Township, according to callers.
The driver then made it to northbound I-75 from I-475, and within a quarter-mile hit a northbound vehicle head-on, police report.
Both drivers died on impact.
The wrong-way vehicle was drive by a 60-year-old man from Flint. The northbound vehicle was driven by a 25-year-old woman from Macomb, according to investigators.
The northbound lanes of I-75 were closed for five hours as part of the investigation.
Police said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.
