While many celebrated Fat Tuesday with floats and beer, Mid-Michigan residents celebrated by filling their cheeks with paczki.
It was a polka, paczki, Polish palooza at Krzysiak’s House Restaurant in Bay City on Tuesday.
“They’re lined up ready to come in. So it’s busy around here already,” Owner Donnie Krzysiak told TV5 Tuesday morning.
He said for 21 years, the party gets started a little after 4 a.m. on Fat Tuesday and lasts all day.
Krzysiak took over the family business after his father passed away. He said it’s what his dad would have wanted.
“My father not being here, a little bit makes it a little different but we’re still doing it. So it’s a good thing,” Krzysiak. “He’d be excited. He’s excited right now. He’s up there polka-ing somewhere up there with us all. So he knows we’re doing it.”
Major Rick Ray of the Bay County Salvation Army said the proceeds from the paczki sales all go to the organization.
“We service around 125 people a day in our lunch program Monday through Saturday. And also about 95 families a month in our regular food pantry. So it benefits two ways,” Ray said.
Ray said the Salvation Army had a tough time fundraising this winter. So the proceeds from Fat Tuesday are vital.
“We fell short on our Christmas campaign, just circumstances, weather, everything. I call it a perfect storm, unfortunately. So it’s a vital thing just to help us get through the next couple of months, just with that in itself,” Ray said.
Fat Tuesday is the last day of celebration before Lent begins on Ash Wednesday.
