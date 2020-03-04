With Super Tuesday behind us, the spotlight is now shifting to Michigan.
Michigan is a crucial battleground with 125 delegates at strike.
Senator Bernie Sanders pulled off a stunning victory over Hillary Clinton in 2016, but will he be able to repeat that performance?
Paul Rozycki, professor of political science at Mott College, thinks it will come down to Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders.
“I think the Michigan primary is going to be a test though between Bernie and Biden, in terms of where the union support goes in particular and also places like Macomb County, which have been critical for the democratic party,” Rozycki said.
Voters said with the Sanders versus Biden outlook, they’re having a tough time deciding.
Constance Cavanaugh and her husband Don said they’re still not sure who they will vote for next week.
“It just scaring me, I… You don’t know what to think anymore, you can’t trust a one of them, so you have to think long and hard who you’re going to vote for and why you’re going to vote for them,” Cavanaugh said.
Cavanaugh said she’s having a hard time supporting a democratic nominee for president, especially with how the candidates are shaping up.
“I’ve never voted anything but democratic, but I’m kind of scared to do that now,” Cavanaugh said.
If you remember, Bernie Sanders ended up beating Hilary Clinton back in 2016 in Michigan. That is something Rozycki said is worth noticing.
“I think it’s equally important in many ways, in many ways because as you say because Sanders took Michigan before it’s really going to be a test of how well he can do this year. If he does not do well in Michigan, that could really be a very bad sign for his campaign in the future. On the other hand, if he carries Michigan, this is going to be a keystone state in so many ways in the 2020 election,” Rozycki said.
The polls open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, March 10 for the Michigan primary.
TV5 will provide complete election coverage on-air, online, and on the TV5 mobile app.
