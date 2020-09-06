Next week, President Donald Trump and Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden will be making appearances in Michigan.
With Biden set to visit the state on Wednesday, while Trump is scheduled to arrive on Thursday in Freeland.
Due to Michigan being a key swing state with 16 electoral votes, political analysts say both campaigns will need to have a strong presence here in order to win.
“We see Trump coming to Michigan in particular probably because other places, Arizona for example, where you would normally think of Republicans winning have been taking a beating in the polls recently,” said Cheri Strachan, a professor of political science at Central Michigan University.
Strachan says during the 2016 election, Michigan was decided by a margin of only around 10,000 votes.
She believes both campaigns will have to put in the effort to bring out their base here in Michigan.
It’s really less about persuading people to change their minds and really more about turning out their own supporters,” said Strachan.
It’s a feeling shared by those on both sides like Democratic State Representative Sheryl Kennedy who’s encouraging those in her district to get out and vote.
“When we lost his state to Donald Trump by two votes per precinct. Two votes by prescient and we would’ve had a different president,” said Kennedy.
TV5 also reached out to Chairman Laura Cox of the Michigan Republican Party. She was unavailable for comment, but we were provided a statement by Trump Victory Spokesperson Chris Gustafson saying the following:
Michigan was critical to President Trump’s victory in 2016 and will once again play a huge role in his success in November. While Joe Biden has noticeably kept his distance from the state after insulting and talking down to Michigan union workers, President Trump is returning to the Great Lakes State and reminding voters of his Promises Made, Promises Kept agenda.
