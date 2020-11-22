Monday, the State Board of Canvassers is set to meet to vote on whether or not to certify Michigan’s election results.
"It's nothing that exciting on a regular basis," said political expert Kim Saks McManaway
But this is not a regular election.
With President Donald Trump refusing to concede and allegations of voter fraud circling Saks McManaway says it's possible that tomorrow's bipartisan meeting could have historic results
"There is a possibility that they will deadlock,” she said. “2-2 that is a partisan deadlock."
So, what happens if there's a deadlock?
"A lawsuit from either a campaign or a party or individual voter could ask the Court of Appeals to force them to certify," she said.
Political expert Jason Kosnoski says even if Michigan's results are confirmed it's unlikely President Trump will ever concede
"He'll never verbally concede,” Kosnoski said. “Trump will never say congratulations to the incoming president. He will never say I lost. He'll say I was robbed."
Kosnoski thinks it's part of a strategy.
"Like trump or not, he knows how to play the game,” he said. “He knows how to play power politics."
Both experts doubt these efforts will impact the election results.
"It's really dangerous for that kind of rhetoric to be out there about our election system," Saks McManaway said.
The same rhetoric that was by and large disproven during joint senate and house oversight committee hearings.
