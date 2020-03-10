As Michigan finishes at the polls Tuesday, an expert says it will likely be Bernie Sanders’ last hope.
"This pretty much is Bernie Sanders' last stand."
David Jesuit is a political science professor at Central Michigan University.
He believes Bernie Sanders has to win Michigan’s democratic primary or the race against Joe Biden is over.
"Sanders has suggested that this is his firewall,” Jesuit said. “So, if some of those polls are correct and if Biden were to have a pretty sizable, solid victory tonight, then we begin talking perhaps more about running mates for Biden."
Jesuit also thinks a Sanders victory in the Great Lakes State makes the battle for the democratic nomination a lot closer.
But Jesuit says, in his opinion, Biden would bounce back quickly if he loses Michigan.
"Even if sanders were to win, I think it would be a close one,” Jesuit said. “And the kind of primary calendar for the rest of the month suggests that Biden is going to do well."
Jesuit is quick to point out regardless of which democrat wins, and by how much, the results will have little to no bearing on how Michigan will vote during the general election in November.
"Any poll that's trying to project out what happens I think in November, it's just far too early so I would be wary of taking too much away in other words from tonight," Jesuit said.
