A local expert says the division among the Republican Party may have a lasting effect.
"I think we’re going to see long-term division and the republican party,” said political science expert Paul Rozycki.
He thinks the GOP’s disarray isn't going away after President Donald Trump leaves office.
"Number one is division in the republican party of the Trump republicans and the more traditional republicans,” he said. “I wouldn’t be shocked in the years to come to see the emergence of a third party, the Trump-style party."
Tension is looming over the Republican Party. You can see lawmakers’ distance themselves from the president's rhetoric after this week's breach of the capitol, while some keeping strong support for the outgoing administration.
That theme follows suit in Mid-Michigan.
Jimmy Greene, president of Associated Builders and Contractors of Michigan, a conservative pundit who helps run campaigns, has decided to leave the Republican Party and continue as an independent.
"The Republican Party is at a fork in the road,” Greene said. “At this point if you’re a Republican, are you that kind of Republican, are you a Trump Republican? And believe me there’s differences between the two."
Genesee County Republicans Chairman Fred Fortner says everyone seems to support the current president and everything that has happened during his term.
This week there has been a slew of trump officials resigning, Fortner says that's to be expected with any outgoing administration
"Anytime you have a change of power there’s going to be some people that decide but they don’t want to stay," Fortner said.
Rozycki thinks nationally the party needs to get back to its conservative roots to find common ground again if it wants to regain power.
"Those images of the people stamping through the capitol and I think it tainted his currency with any traditional republicans for some time to come.,” Rozycki said.
