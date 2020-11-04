“Unprecedented.”
That’s how Kim Saks McManaway, political science professor at the University of Michigan, describes this year’s election.
Presidential candidate Joe Biden declared victory in Michigan Wednesday night, which put the state in the blue column after President Donald Trump turned it red in 2016.
“The vote total right now is pretty big. It’s over 100,000 in terms of difference between Biden and Trump, which is much bigger than 2016. So I think that is surprising,” McManaway said.
Trump was leading in Michigan Tuesday night.
“The absentee ballots were not all counted and in yet, and that’s across the state. Not one specific area,” McManaway said. “Two is that, and this is true every election, that the big urban centers take longer to count than some of the smaller municipalities.”
Such as Detroit, Grand Rapids, and Flint.
“The cities that took longer to count, longer to report, and those are the ones that tend to be where a lot of the Democratic votes are,” McManaway said.
Trump filed a lawsuit against the state. A move he’s also making in Pennsylvania and Georgia.
“If anything, my guess is that what they are looking for is an injunction to slow things down. I doubt that it’s going to cause a recount,” McManaway said.
She believes the future of this election will involve more lawsuits and recounts.
