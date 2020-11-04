Results for the 2020 presidential election continue to come in and Democratic nominee Joe Biden is projected to win key swing states.
Early Wednesday morning, President Donald Trump falsely claimed victory in the election. He also challenged some states’ results.
“We were ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election,” Trump said.
The president made that false claim at the White House.
As of publishing time, ballots are still being counted in Michigan and across the country. And Trump’s comments worry experts.
“It could incite some violence. Individuals could begin to question the legitimacy of the election, you know. At this time there are, any claims about fraud are totally unfounded,” said David Jesuit, chair for Central Michigan University’s political science department.
Trump continued to make more inaccurate statements about the vote counting process. He said he is ready to challenge the results.
“We’ll be going to the U.S. Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop,” Trump said.
That didn’t surprise Jesuit, but he doesn’t know if it will work.
“As soon as all the votes are counted, it will move into the next phase. And it looks pretty certain that it’s gonna be close enough that there will be a next phase and that’ll be in the courts,” Jesuit said.
The Biden campaign responded too, saying, “We have legal teams standing by ready to deploy to resist that effort.”
The president posted Wednesday morning, “Last night I was leading, often solidly, in many key states, in almost all instances Democrat run and controlled. Then, one by one, they started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted. Very strange, and the ‘pollsters’ got it completely and historically wrong.”
That lead disappearing can be contributed to absentee votes finally being counted in many states.
“We knew because of the unprecedented early vote, mail in vote, it’s going to take a while. We’re gonna have to be patient. It ain’t over ‘til every vote, every ballot is counted,” Biden said.
