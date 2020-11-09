President-elect Joe Biden is expected to be the country’s 46th president.
But several lawsuits from the Trump campaign are piling up as the final votes continue to be counted.
“We plan on certifying the election at 1 p.m. Thursday here in Saginaw County,” said Kyle Bostwick, chief deputy of the Saginaw County Clerk’s Office.
Bostwick said the canvassing process is over and votes will be certified soon.
In the meantime, all the ballots will be stored in a safe place should the need for a recount arise.
“We will keep them secured here in our vault until we have a determination that the election has been released from security,” Bostwick said.
Biden defeated President Donald Trump in Saginaw County by 302 votes.
Meanwhile, the Associated Press called the presidential race for Biden on Saturday. But Kim McManaway, a political science lecturer at the University of Michigan-Flint, said no so fast.
“The fact that the media has called it does not mean that it is a done deal. We have to wait until the electoral college meets and casts their votes. And at that point, it is in fact a done deal,” McManaway said.
That will happen on Dec. 14.
McManaway said right now, we are in a transition period between the Trump and Biden administrations.
“There are going to be at least 70-some million people that are unhappy with the final choice. But that’s true of every election and there does need to be a period of acceptance and moving forward,” McManaway said.
McManaway said there are laws in place and language in the Constitution to ensure the presidency will change hands soon. McManaway also doesn’t believe voter fraud took place. She thinks Trump is out of options.
“The avenue is really narrow. It just doesn’t exist. And his presidency will end on Jan. 20 whether he likes it or not,” McManaway said.
As for Bostwick, he said he had members of the Democratic and Republican parties in his office Monday morning showing them the software the county used during the election. It was all in an effort to provide the transparency everyone wants.
“I think it was an eye-opening experience for everybody who attended to see the layers that go into, and the checks and balances in the process, to make sure that we’re accurately counting every ballot here in Saginaw County,” Bostwick said.
