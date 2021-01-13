"No president has ever been convicted, so we are all kind of wondering what is going to happen," Political Science professor, Dr. Jesse Donahue said.
The House of Representatives impeached President Donald Trump a second time on Jan. 13.
The single article of impeachment was inciting an insurrection leading to last week's deadly riot at the U.S. capitol.
The next step is a senate trial. If he is convicted, Donahue said the consequences will follow the President even when he’s out of office.
"The senate could ban the President from ever running for higher office again. Another possibility is losing perks, losing pension, that he could get for the rest of his life, and losing travel benefits," Donahue said.
Conviction is a tall order, requiring at least a two-thirds vote. A process Donahue believes is up in the air right now with republicans.
"It's really not in republicans’ interest to let that trial drag out, because what it does is just have another impeachment trial involving the republican party that makes it look bad," Donahue said.
