With only a week left in his term, President Donald Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives for a second time, becoming the only president in United States' history to be impeached twice.
This comes after he encouraged a mob of his supporters to storm the Capitol last week, while Congress was attempting to certify the election results.
Political experts say it's highly unlikely the president will be convicted and removed from office before the transfer of power to President-elect Joe Biden.
"If there is a trial in the Senate, and there probably will be, it would be after Biden takes office. So I don't think we really have to worry about the issue of acumen of power or that kind of issue," said Dr. Jesse Donahue, political science professor at Saginaw Valley State University.
She said no president in U.S. history has ever been convicted by the Senate after being impeached. Unlike the last time Trump was impeached, Donahue said more Republicans, including Mitch McConell, might be willing to convict.
"It's going to depend I think, a lot on what Mitch McConell wants. Is Mitch McConell going to give other Republicans a signal that, that he does need to be convicted? If so, that's a pretty persuasive voice," Donahue said.
Regardless of whether he's convicted or not, Donahue said the effects of impeachment will carry over long after the president is gone.
"The problem with going through those trials though, is that they're not good for the party, the president's party. That happened after Clinton, and then we just saw that in this case in President Trump's impeachment as well. So even though both of them were acquitted, their party didn't do too well afterwards," Donahue said.
