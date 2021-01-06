Before protesters descended on and subsequently stormed the United States Capitol on Wednesday, the electoral certification happening inside was already shaking up.
“Usually, this day is more of a formality, barely a blip. People generally don’t pay attention. It barely even makes the news in most presidential election years. But this year, that was a little bit different,” said Kyla Stepp, political science professor at Central Michigan University.
Stepp said the certification process usually lasts an hour. But it was stopped when Republicans objected to Arizona’s electoral count.
“They each have to go to their individual chambers. They get two hours of debate and then they have to vote. So take the final vote on that state and then they all kind of get back together and kinda go through the whole process all over again until we get to another state that will be objected to,” Stepp said.
All that takes about two-and-a-half hours per state.
Stepp said there’s going to be objections to at least six states.
“For all intents and purposes, at the end of the day, whether that’s today or whether that’s the wee hours of the morning tomorrow, the result will be the same. It’s just how we get there. And a lot of this is just gonna be for show,” Stepp said.
The last time something similar to this happened was back in 2004 when a senator and representative objected to Ohio.
“So that day took about three instead of the typical one. But it was all to kind of prove a point. We’ve never seen anything like this, with this many objectors, with this many hours of debate,” Stepp said.
