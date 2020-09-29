Many Americans will be watching the first presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Former Vice President Joe Biden.
"The predictions are that this is going to be a very highly watched debate," Jesse Donahue said.
Jesse Donahue is a political science professor at Saginaw Valley State University.
The 90-minute debate will be broken into six 15-minute segments to address COVID-19, the supreme court, integrity of the election, race relations, the candidate's records, and the economy.
Donahue believes that for years presidential debates have covered a lot of ground in a very shallow way.
"What we ought to do is go into much more depth for one particular topic, or just maybe two topics, and have more debates that are longer, focused on that," Donahue said.
Donahue thinks that approach is better for voters.
Speaking of voters, we asked some of them what they want to see during tonight's debate.
"Just the truth," one person said.
"Some promising news. It just breaks my heart to see what's going on in the United States these days," another person said.
"I want to see who has the best speech for tonight that's what I would like to see,” a third person said. “I would like to see some truth be told and things like that."
"I think most people's minds are made up already,” Another person said. “But I just want to see how they go. I got some predictions of how it's going to be. But I think it's more of an entertainment factor than anything else."
Donahue says about 15 percent of the electorate is undecided. And tonight, may be the last and best chance for Biden and Trump to get their message across.
"Most people are going to want to get this over with the first night and tune in less and less as the debates go on," Donahue said.
"The moderators of this debate do not feel it's their role to do any fact checking," Donahue said
She thinks fact checking needs to be a part of the presidential debate.
But she says the moderators don't plan on fact checking Trump or Biden.
"Our role is just to let that person, that candidate say what they want to say,” Donahue said. “And it's the role of the viewer to be informed enough to know whether somebody is telling the truth or not."
Donahue says there's a lot of misinformation out there. So, it's important to get facts right. Especially with what is predicted to be a large audience Donahue says.
But Donahue believes making that decision on who to vote for will be more difficult without fact checking. And she hopes it will be included for future debates.
"Given the nature of this particular past four years, seems like that would've been a pretty useful tool to have for this debate," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.