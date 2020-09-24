President Donald Trump said he will not go quietly if he loses the election in November.
The peaceful transition of power after an election is one of the cornerstones of American democracy.
The president previously said the election results could be contested all the way to the Supreme Court.
“I think Trump makes a lot of claims that everyone knows just aren’t true. And I think he shoots from the hip and sometimes says what he wants to say and wants to believe,” said Cherie Strachan, political science professor at Central Michigan University.
Strachan believes Trump’s concerns over the integrity of mail-in ballots are unfounded.
“We also have no evidence as people who study elections, and state and local government, that the state and local governments are not fully capable of implementing free, fair, and open elections in the United States,” Strachan said.
She calls the peaceful transition of power after a close presidential race a bloodless revolution. She is concerned Trump’s words could undermine an important part of the American way of life.
“Respect for elections and the legitimacy of elections is fundamentally important for stable democracy,” Strachan said.
She thinks it’s a good idea for all Americans to pitch in and help out at the polls, no matter where they fall on the political spectrum. She believes knowledge of how elections work and ballots are counted will be helpful the next time someone challenges the results.
“The more people we have step up and fill those volunteer roles, the more we can react reasonably to those accusations because our own direct experience contradicts it,” Strachan said.
