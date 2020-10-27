President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden have been campaigning across the Mitten State.
They have been making stop after stop with only a week left before election day.
“Michigan is clearly one of the battleground states,” said Jonathan Hanson, political scientist at the University of Michigan.
Hanson said by now, most voters have made up their minds. But the few undecided voters left could play a big role come Tuesday.
“Trump wants to make the argument that a Biden presidency would be damaging to America. It would undo the progress that he’s made with respect to the economy before the coronavirus,” Hanson said.
As for Biden, Hanson said he will argue Trump is not going to be able to manage the coronavirus.
“Because he just doesn’t understand it. And our economy can’t get back on tract until the virus is handled properly,” Hanson said.
Hanson said key counties to watch will be swing counties like Macomb. Oakland may be a big winner for Biden. The west side of the state could be big for Trump. A big factor is turnout.
Hanson also said it will take a few days to process the election results.
“The vote totals we see Tuesday night are not going to be indicative of the overall totals. Probably, they’ll lead more toward Trump on Tuesday because more Republicans will vote at polling stations. And as absentee ballots get counted, we’ll probably see a shift,” Hanson said.
