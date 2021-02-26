Lansing republicans are pushing legislation to eliminate targeted vaccine distribution.
Right now, dosages are based on population and age, but the state following the guidance of the CDC, also considers such factors as poverty, minority status and crowded housing.
It is called the social vulnerability index.
Republicans want to do away with that index calling it social engineering and to try to force the issue.
They are tying $2 billion in pandemic relief.
Democratic Senator Rosemary Bayer said an amendment to legislation that would eliminate the use of the social vulnerability index to determine where vaccines go.
To blatantly, out loud, profess that we need to have a more racist policy for public health? I just can't accept that," Bayer said.
The index is weighing such factors as poverty, minority status, transportation, and crowded housing.
A supporter of the legislation, Republican Jim Runestad, calls the index antiquated and said it doesn't apply to the pandemic.
"This cockamamie, 20-year-old concept is distributing them based on hurricanes and all of this when we're dealing with a very specific virus," Runestad said.
Senator Bayer argues that scientific data supports the index.
"They're picking the part that they're like and they're ignoring this other huge body of data that shows that there's many other factors that matter," Bayer said.
The Centers for Disease Control determines risk rates by race and ethnicity. These are indications underlying conditions that affect health, like socioeconomic status and health care access.
According to the CDC's calculations, American Indian or Alaskan natives and Hispanic people have over a two times chance of dying from COVID-19.
Both of those groups are hospitalized at a rate of over three times the rate of Caucasian people.
On the other side of the aisle, Senator Tom Barrett said the CDC also shows that only people older than 65 should be prioritized.
"What percentage of your community or the population in your community that is above age 65 is what we should use to determine the distribution of the vaccine,” Barrett said. “Not your household income status, certainly not your race, and certainly not these other factors that they came up with.
The amendment now heads to the house for approval.
