Getting snow days approved across the state of Michigan has been an issue for many school districts. Legislation approved by the Senate would forgive days between Jan. 29th through Feb. 1st, now it appears politics are getting in the way.
State Senator Jim Ananich is trying to figure out the best way to deal with the massive amount of snow days incurred by many schools this year.
He introduced a bill to forgive the snow days in Feb., he wants to not only forgive some of the snow days, but he also wants the schools to pay hourly workers for wages lost on those days as well. That bill has now stalled.
“A lot of communities are going to address it themselves, they’re going to pay them or make some kind of arrangements. But for whatever reason, paying the little lunch lady was just too much for Republicans to handle. We thought why make this Partisan,” Sen. Ananich said.
Senate Republicans removed the language in the bill that would compensate those hourly workers and Democrats in return refused to give the bill immediate effect, rendering it useless.
While lawmakers fight, districts are left with just over a month in the school year and no decision.
TV5 has previously reported that some districts decided not to wait for the legislation and have already adjusted their calendars.
