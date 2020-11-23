As American families get ready to celebrate Thanksgiving this week, one-third of parents say gathering the family together for the holiday is worth the risk of getting COVID-19.
That’s according to a new national poll by C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital.
“I’m not nervous about it,” said Courtney Kazim.
Kazim is headed to the Sunshine State with her kids to visit some relatives for Thanksgiving. TV5 caught up with her at Flint Bishop International Airport on Monday as she waited for her flight.
She said COVID-19 doesn’t scare her.
“It’s nice to be able to get out of Michigan and go see your family. Everyone has been so separate. Especially when you don’t live near each other and no one is as comfortable flying and such,” Kazim said.
The poll by C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital determined Kazim isn’t alone. It found one-third of parents believe the benefits of gathering the family together for Thanksgiving is worth the risk of catching or spreading COVID-19.
But not everyone feels this way.
Bob Sage said his family is not traveling for Thanksgiving or taking any risks.
“Just the COVID situation, it just has created an environment that’s not conducive to traveling,” Sage said.
The airport director at Flint Bishop said they are doing what they can to make sure Thanksgiving travelers are safe.
“This is going to be a busy week,” said Nino Sapone, airport director.
Sapone said the airport is doing multiple things to reduce the spread of COVID-19, like washing your hands, implementing social distancing, and no handshaking rules.
“The airport itself is the cleanest it’s ever been. We ramped up the cleaning,” Sapone said.
The study also found nine out of 10 parents said grandparents, one of the highest-risk groups for severe infections – were typically at their Thanksgiving gathering.
Polling results were based on responses from nearly 1,500 parents with at least one child age 12 or under.
Kazim said they are visiting older relatives but can’t take not seeing family any longer.
“We wear a mask and abide by the guidelines and I think we’ll be fine,” Kazim said.
