More young people are expected to vote in this election than the previous presidential election, according to a new poll.
“This is my first time voting for a presidential election,” said Corinne Dunsmore, Midland County resident.
Dunsmore is not alone when it comes to more young people hitting the polls this year compared to previous elections.
According to the U.S. Census, only 46.1 percent of young people voted in the last presidential election. A Harvard poll found 63 percent of 18 to 29-year-olds said they will definitely be voting this year.
“There’s a lot of interest and a lot of intensity. They are turning out. They are engaged with issues. They are passionate,” said Edie Goldenburg, a professor at the University of Michigan.
They are passionate about certain issues unique to their age group.
“Young people are very concerned about the environment,” Goldenburg said.
Dunsmore discussed what brought her out to vote.
“The one big thing for me is environmental stuff. And I think that’s something we all really need to think about in this election,” she said.
Goldenburg said racial injustice, cost of higher education, and healthcare are all issues bringing young people to the polls this year.
“Young people have come to understand that if they don’t vote, their priorities aren’t going to be taken seriously,” Goldenburg said.
Goldenburg said if the races are close, substantial increases in young voters could make a difference.
