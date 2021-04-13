The C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital took a national poll on how parents felt youth sports were being handled to keep players and families safe during the pandemic.
The children’s hospital asked a national sample of parents with children ages 6 to 18 about playing sport between August 2020 and January 2021, when youth sports resumed in-person activity.
Overall, 23 percent of parents reported their child participated in school, travel, or community sports. Participation was slightly higher for children ages 12 to 18 compared to those between 6 and 11 years old.
Among parents in the poll whose child did not take part in a sport, 34 percent of parents noted that their child’s sport was canceled, while 25 percent didn’t allow their child to play due to COVID-related safety concerns.
According to the poll, parents felt school and league officials did well in clearly communicating new COVID-19 policies for players, treating children fairly, and listening to parents’ concerns about coronavirus.
More than 90 percent of parents who did allow their child to compete in one or more sports remember receiving information from their school or sports league about masks and social distancing guidelines for players and spectators. However, one in four parents gave their child’s sports league a fair or poor rating for consistent enforcement of COVID-19 precautions.
While 84 percent of parents say they received information about when players should sit out of a game or practice due to COVID-19 exposure. The poll found that parents will need more direction on when and where their child should get tested as 59 percent report they received information about when players should get tested for the virus.
Communication was notably lower around COVID-19 testing. The children’s hospital said it’s unclear if the lack of information was an oversight or if schools and leagues did not have clear guidelines from public health officials.
