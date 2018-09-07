POLL: Snyder bans felon box on state job applications

Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder says the state will no longer ask job applicants and people seeking certain occupational licenses to check a box if they have been convicted of a felony.
The governor on Friday announced that the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs has removed the box from occupational and construction code licensing applications. He also will sign an executive order directing state departments and agencies to remove the felony question box from applications for state employment.
Snyder is encouraging private employers to follow suit.
The box will remain for applications for fields where state law precludes former felons from being licensed, primarily in health care.
Snyder told The Associated Press that helping people coming out of prison or jail succeed is a "win for all of us."
POLL: Do you think the "felon box" should be banned from some job applications? Take our poll below and let your voice be heard!
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.