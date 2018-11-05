Voter turnout among young Americans has historically been low, but experts believe there’s a new sense of political activism fueling an expected change at the polls.
“We want change. We want change. We want change,” demonstrators chanted after the Parkland school shooting.
Those chants for change are what experts have identified as the catalyst for an expected change in voter turnout for the midterm election.
“Hey, hey NRA. How many kids did you kill today,” demonstrators chanted at the March for Our Lives.
Demonstrations like the March for Our Lives and student walk-outs have emboldened young voters in all areas of the political spectrum.
Harvard’s national youth poll found 40 percent of 18 to 29-year-olds say they will definitely vote on Tuesday.
If that’s true, 2018 would only be the third time since 1986 that more than 20 percent of young Americans voted in a midterm.
Riley Hupfer, assistant director for the Center for Community Engagement at Saginaw Valley State University, has made that his mission.
“I just think it’s important to exercise your right to vote,” Hupfer said.
His office helped more than 570 students get registered while also giving them non-partisan information and resources for transportation to the polls.
“Trying to make it as easy as possible, especially if it’s someone’s first time,” Hupfer said.
Most of the students TV5 spoke with plan on exercising their right to vote on Tuesday.
“If you don’t go out and vote, you’re just giving your vote to somebody else,” said Jessica Urban, SVSU student.
“We all have an opinion in this country and we should all try to make it a better place and we can do that by voting,” said Lane Birchmeier, SVSU student.
“I want everybody to do it. It’s exciting you know. It’s like a rush,” said Sakiya Harris, first-time voter.
A handful of students said you likely won’t find them at the polls.
“Politics just isn’t really my thing. It’s not really what I’m interested in,” said Madison Oleyar, SVSU student.
Experts said there will always be voters of any age who just aren’t interested, but they believe this year fewer of them will be young Americans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.