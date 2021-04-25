A wanted convicted murder accused of killing a man and wounding a woman in Waterford Township was arrested on April 24 near Toledo by the United States Marshall Service.
According to Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard, Michael Jerome Davis, 65, of Pontiac was arrested in a motel near Toledo without incident.
Davis is charged with open murder, two counts of a firearm during a felony and attempted murder.
He is accused of shooting Franklin Delano Fleming Jr., 62, to death on April 14.
Davis was convicted in 1984 of aggravated murder in Ohio and convicted of murder in 1991 while in prison. According to deputies Davis was paroled in 2006 from Ohio.
On April 14, deputies were on a routine patrol route when a woman ran into the street and asked police for help. The 60-year-old woman told deputies she had been shot by Davis and asked police to help get her away from the scene.
Deputies observed on the woman’s hand a gunshot wound. Deputies saw the man identified as Davis from the woman enter the house from the front porch and additional deputies arrived at the scene to surround the house.
According to police, after multiple attempts to contact Davis were unsuccessful the Sheriff’s SWAT team entered the house and found a man lying face down with a gunshot wound. The man identified as Delano was pronounced dead at the scene.
When deputies entered the house, Davis was not inside. According to the female victim, Davis entered the house, instructed the woman to get in the bathtub and then she heard a loud blast.
The woman saw blood on her hand and pretended to be dead. When Davis went downstairs, the woman climbed out the window and started yelling for help.
According to police, deputies took the woman to a local hospital and it was determined she had sustained an additional wound to her head. The woman is listed in stable condition.
