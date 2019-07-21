If you need help beating the heat and humidity a local pop-up is here to help.
Michigan Sugar and the Michigan Milk Producers Association plan to open an ice cream shop in uptown Bay City.
This weekend, the planned shop is hosting a pop-up ice cream stand with peanut-free products.
Later this summer they plan to open a locally sourced ice cream shop called Cream and Sugar with all products produced in a peanut-free environment.
“We are going to be opening next month, but our ice cream is homemade right on-site and super fresh ingredients,” said Krista Scott, the operations manager with Cream and Sugar.
The pop-up is open from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.
