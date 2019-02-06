Beginning in May, possession of alcoholic beverages won’t be allowed on portions of the AuSable, Manistee and Pine National Wild and Scenic Rivers.
The Huron-Manistee National Forests issued the order as a way to protect the rivers and address safety concerns.
“Our goal is to create a safer, more sustainable, and more enjoyable experience for the thousands of visitors who recreate on our National Wild and Scenic Rivers each year,” said supervisor Leslie Auriemmo.
The new rules take effect on May 24th and run through the summer recreation season.
The alcohol prohibition includes the rivers and areas within 200 feet of designated sites:
- Ausable River between Mio Dam Pond and 4001 Canoe Landing;
- Manistee River between Tippy Dam and the Huron-Manistee National Forests’ Administrative boundary; and
- Pine River between Elm Flats and Low Bridge
“Our National Wild and Scenic Rivers provide ample fresh water, critical fish and wildlife habitat, and family friendly recreational opportunities,” said Auriemmo, adding the goal is to preserve those benefits into the future.
Penalties for violating the alcohol prohibition include a fine of up to $5,000 and possible imprisonment of up to five years.
Maps of the specific areas where alcohol is prohibited and more information on the new rules are available by clicking here.
For more information contact the Huron-Manistee National Forests Supervisor’s Office at 231-775-2421.
