A popup COVID-19 testing site is will be in Buena Vista Township on Tuesday, June 16.

The testing site will be at Town Green Park from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. if supplies last. The park is located at 1161 S. Outer Drive, Saginaw, 48601.

Officials said anyone who wants to get tested can come, there are no longer symptom requirements.

To be tested, residents will need to bring their ID and insurance card. Officials said if you do not have an insurance card, you can still be tested.

For more information, contact the drive-thru hotline at 989-293-3492.

