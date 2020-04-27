Local grocery stores may soon run out of meat due to meat processing plants across the county shutting down. The meat plants are shutting down due to COVID-19.
“The pork industry is really hurting right now,” said May Kelpinski, a representative with the Michigan Pork Producers Association.
Kelpinski said plants are dealing with a low number of employees and a low number of personal protective equipment.
“The pig farmers are losing markets for their pigs and they’re losing money. It’s a continuous flow we have at our farms. Now that some of these plants are closing, they’ve disrupted that flow,” Kelpinski said.
Kelpinski said it’ll disrupt the flow of our food chain.
If it gets too bad people will see less meat in stores, and without a market to sell their animals, farmers will be left with a difficult choice.
“If we can’t get these plants open, we’ll have to come up with alternatives and it’s alternatives our farmers don’t even think about. But they might have to euthanize some pigs if they can’t find a final home for them,” Kelpinski said.
According to Kelpinski, Michigan’s man pork processing plan is still open.
