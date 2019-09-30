Drivers along one Michigan interstate got an eyeful this weekend after a pornographic film played on a billboard.
“I kind of almost got in an accident,” said Dr. Justin Kammo.
That’s because Dr. Kammo was distracted on his way from dinner Saturday night while traveling on northbound I-75 near M-59 in Auburn Hills.
“I came across a billboard and it was something unusual. I saw two girls. Lesbian porn.”
It’s unclear how long the video was playing for, or who is responsible for playing it in the first place.
The company that operates the digital billboard, Outfront Media, previously CBS Outdoor, shut it down the moment they learned what was playing, according to police.
“I assumed someone had hacked it right away, easily can get hacked,” Kammo said.
Auburn Hills Police said they received calls from drivers on the freeway about the lewd billboard, but they’re still working to figure out how it all happened.
Kammo wasn’t the only driver who noticed it on Saturday.
“You could kind of see people started to brake a lot behind me, because I think they were doing the same thing, like a double-take. You don’t see that every day,” Kammo said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.