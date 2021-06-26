The severe weather and tornado warnings had many residents watching the skies and worrying.
Paula Wiggins is a Port Austin resident.
"And the clouds are just deep gray, moving very fast, I'm seeing no birds in the air, I mean everybody is just tucked down because all the wind," Wiggins said.
She lost power around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.
"The winds are definitely getting a lot stronger, and I'm actually a little concerned about the roofs a little bit, you know, the shingles, and I'm kind of watching for that. And of course, tree limbs," Wiggins said.
Wiggins said she saw the windmills in the thumb turning triple their normal speed.
"We did hear some sirens out in the distance. I thought, I assumed they were just ambulances, but it must have been maybe tornado warnings, I'm not certain," Wiggins said.
Wiggins was fortunate her home was not damaged from the storm.
The storms that ripped through Port Austin led to tornado warnings across mid-Michigan and downpours that led to crashes on slippery roads.
Jacob Eggers is the manager at Best Towing in Saginaw.
"Unfortunately, business has been just off the hook. I've ran into several of such accidents resulting directly due to the downfall of rain over on I-75 Zilwaukee area particularly," Eggers said.
He said tire pressure matters just as much as tread in bad weather.
"Your tires are meant to hold the weight of the vehicle and propel you, but when a tire has low tire pressure, you're actually putting more of that weight uncontrolled into the vehicle's drive function, and you're going to cause more slipping and sliding."
Eggers suggests in bad weather like this if you don't have to travel to stay home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.