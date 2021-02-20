On Tuesday, Feb. 16 Customs and Border Patrol Agents from Port Huron helped a driver whose vehicle was engulfed in flames.
Two officers assigned to the Blue Water Bridge stopped to help the driver when they came across the vehicle on the road. This happened just before midnight on M-25 near Lakeport during a snowstorm that greatly reduce visibility and created hazardous road conditions.
The first officer was headed to work when he saw the vehicle that had its hazard lights on and sparks coming from the underside. He checked inside the vehicle incase anyone was in there but found the driver in the vehicle of a passerby who had stopped to help.
Neither person could get cell phone service so they weren't able to call for help. The agent immediately called emergency services for assistance.
The second officer was on his way home from work also stopped at the scene when he saw the burning care and started canvassing the area until the fore department arrived.
What started as a small fire ended up engulfing the entire vehicle in flames within minutes. The driver of the disabled vehicle wasn't injured when the vehicle became disabled and the officers made sure everyone else was far enough away from the vehicle while it was burning to prevent any other injuries.
“This is another shining example of our officers going to great lengths to provide assistance to those in need”, said Port Huron Area Port Director Michael Fox. “I’m proud of the valiant efforts CBP personnel provide to our community during times like this.”
