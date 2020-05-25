Portable water is available for Midland County residents without water service.
Residents can get water at both Edenville Township fire stations.
The fire stations are located at 420 Moore St. and 4708 N. Lake Sanford Rd.
Residents are asked to bring their own containers for transporting water.
