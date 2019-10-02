The heavy rain overnight created small lakes in neighborhoods throughout Mid-Michigan on Wednesday.
TV5 found some of the worst floods in the Bay City area near the Saginaw River. The river was overflowing into Veteran’s Memorial Park.
The rain from the storms accumulated so much that a section of the park had to be closed off.
Flooding became such an issue that Bay County Central Dispatch alerted drivers to find another route after the city closed JFK Drive due to flooding.
Roland Briggs, of Bay City, said he remembers when the area was flooded a few months ago when storms leading up to the Fourth of July left standing water across the park.
“They have to wait for the river to actually go down before this starts to go down, so it does take time. It’ll be at least a week or better,” Briggs said.
“It’s going to take a while,” said Sara Perez, Bay City resident.
Perez said she’s used to waiting for the water to dry. She said it can be an inconvenience for those who live nearby.
“It’s a good hangout spot for a lot of people. Kids come out here and play and hang out and sports so, it’s not the first and it’s not the last,” Perez said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.