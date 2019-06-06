A crash has shutdown a portion of a main road in Bay County.
Both lanes of northbound Euclid Avenue between Fulton and Mosher streets.
Bay County 911 paged out the crash around 12:32 p.m.
Drivers may want to find an route.
A crash has shutdown a portion of a main road in Bay County.
Both lanes of northbound Euclid Avenue between Fulton and Mosher streets.
Bay County 911 paged out the crash around 12:32 p.m.
Drivers may want to find an route.
Copyright 2019 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.