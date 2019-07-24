A traffic headache is coming for Mid-Michigan motorists.
A portion of I-475 is going to close for reconstruction, but it will close on both sides.
“The I-475 reconstruction project in Genesee County essentially includes a few miles of full reconstruction on the roadway and several miles of just different preventative maintenance,” said Jocelyn Hall, spokesperson for the Michigan Department of Transportation.
Starting next week, drivers will have to take a new route in both directions along I-475. Starting July 29, the expressway – both north and southbound – will be closed between Carpenter and Clio Road.
Hall said closures have to happen to get this road project done.
“It’s work that is intended to help preserve the existing roadway that’s still in good shape. And there’s various other safety improvements, like new freeway signing and lighting,” Hall said.
The southbound lanes of I-475 have already been closed for months.
Hall said drivers are going to have to do some adjusting to the new northbound closure.
The recommended detour that will be in effect is westbound I-69 to northbound I-75, according to MDOT.
“Motorists will find other alternative routes based on what their needs are. And like we said, if there is local traffic that needs to access, they will still be able to get through those ramps on Carpenter and would be able to get on northbound I-475 as long as they get off on Carpenter Road,” Hall said.
Hall said weather has delayed the project some but adds southbound I-475 should be done this fall. The northbound side is slated to open back up in December.
But with so many people still heading up north for summer vacation, she said to pack your patience and to remember soon enough it will look a lot better.
“You’re going to see a nice new roadway,” Hall said.
