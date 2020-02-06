M-81 by Knight Road and Portsmouth Road is back open after a semi-truck jack knifed on the roadway.
The information was paged out just after 8:40 p.m. on Feb. 6. by Saginaw County Dispatch.
We are not receiving any reports of injuries at this time.
Stay with TV5 for updates.
Check out the latest closings here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.