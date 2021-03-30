Portion of NB I-75 closed due to crash Posted 1 hr ago Posted 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save All lanes of a portion of northbound I-75 are closed due to a crash.Northbound 75 is closed after the Dixie Highway/Exit 144 in Saginaw County. The crash was reported at 3:20 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Portion Exit Lane Saginaw County Highway Crash Nb Locations Saginaw County Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular News Police: Three teens ran from shooting scene in downtown Saginaw AnnMarie Kent Posted Mar 27, 2021 Police are searching for multiple teenagers were involved a shooting in downtown Saginaw. News MSP: Suspect shoots at another vehicle after being flipped off on I-75 AnnMarie Kent Posted Mar 28, 2021 A driver Genesee County shot another vehicle after being flipped off on the highway. News Three drive-by shootings reported over three days in Bay City AnnMarie Kent Posted Mar 25, 2021 Bay City Public Safety is looking for information in three drive-by shootings over the last couple days. News Michigan women's team makes emergency landing in Indiana WNEM digital staff Posted Mar 28, 2021 ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The University of Michigan women’s basketball team has safely returned to Ann Arbor after their flight was forced to make an emergency landing in Indiana late Saturday. News Nothing dangerous found after bomb squad called to Bay County restaurant AnnMarie Kent Posted Mar 27, 2021 Michigan State Police bomb squad was called to a Bay County restaurant to inspect a suspicious package. News Whitmer, Nessel fire back on social media at Michigan GOP leader's 'witches' comments AnnMarie Kent Posted Mar 27, 2021 Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel are firing back after the leader of the Michigan GOP called them witches.
